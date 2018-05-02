BOSTON (CBS) – I know some of you actually like winter in New England – the skiing, the skating, snow-shoeing through the woods, and so on – and more power to you. I, however, am a warm-weather person, and for me and others like me, the long, wet, cold winter and early spring is torture. And today, with Danielle Niles and company promising temperatures well into the 80s, is the day we start living again.

The water may still be a little cold for more than a quick dip, but a little early-season tanning sounds like a great idea.

But be careful! I realize there’s a long tradition around here we used to call “getting lobby,” which involves stripping down on the first summer-like day and getting a sunburn so bad that you resemble a lobster, a very bad idea given what we know about unprotected exposure to the sun and its links to skin cancer.

Now, back to our celebration.

Today will be the first day we’ve had since last October that’s really suitable for coffee on the patio and lounging in a hammock. Real New Englanders have of course been eating ice cream all winter long, and squeezing in rounds of golf whenever the snow and ice have melted enough to allow it. But let’s face it, those pastimes are so much more fun on a day like this. It’s going to be a perfect day to claim a springtime cold and take a slide from work, or if you must take care of business, hang ten like a barefoot web surfer.

And what could be better than listening to the game outside on the porch, and sleeping with the windows wide open? Yes, for those of us who hibernate during the winter, today is liberation day. Gee – I think I feel a cold coming on.

Always glad to hear from you via email at keller@wbztv.com, or on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.