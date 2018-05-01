BOSTON (CBS) — Terry Rozier’s play speaks for itself. Now he’s letting his fashion do some talking.

Rozier is still having some fun with his feud with Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during the first round. He arrived at the TD Garden prior to Monday night’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a throwback Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey. You don’t see too many of around these parts anymore.

During the first round, Rozier referred to Eric Bledsoe as “Drew” — perhaps by accident but most likely not. That sparked a bit of a war or words between the two players, as Bledsoe claimed he didn’t know who Rozier was despite the C’s guard lighting up the scoreboard in the first two games of the series. Rozier got the last laugh in Boston’s Game 7 victory, and the two made amends after the final buzzer on Saturday night. But it’s clear Rozier wanted to stretch it out a little bit longer.

While some may see his decision on Monday night as petty, an unneeded continuation of some high school level drama from a series ago, it was pretty funny. Rozier said a “long-lost friend” gave him the jersey after Game 2 against the Bucks, but he wanted to wait for the right time to break it out. Waiting until after the Celtics beat the Bucks was a good call, because if he wore it to the Garden for Game 7, and the Celtics lost, well that wouldn’t have been a very good look.

The former Patriots quarterback, who recorded a video for the Celtics to play during Game 7 against the Bucks, was a fan of Rozier’s move on Monday night.

And then lit it up! Nice work @T_Rozzay3 https://t.co/1YTCTfpH9L — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 1, 2018

As for what he did in his Celtics jersey on Monday night, Rozier scored a playoff career-high 29 points in Boston’s Game 1 blowout victory, draining seven three-pointers. After the win, he took another little jab at the lesser-known Bledsoe.

“I’ve got love for my man Drew Bledsoe, even though we haven’t talked,” Rozier told TNT. “I think he knows who I am and I know who he is, so that’s all that matters.”