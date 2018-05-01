  • WBZ TVOn Air

SEEKONK (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is accused of pointing an unloaded gun at his girlfriend, a police dispatcher, and pulling the trigger.

The woman says Seekonk police Officer Gary Rushing pointed a gun at her head in 2016 and told her to kill herself after she mentioned thoughts about suicide. She says she asked him to pull the trigger, believing he wouldn’t do it. She says she didn’t know the gun was unloaded.

Rushing denies the allegations, and his lawyer says he looks forward to clearing his name.

The woman also says that Rushing choked her into unconsciousness multiple times.

Rushing was arrested by state police on Friday and was placed on leave from the Seekonk department. He faces charges including assault and battery.

