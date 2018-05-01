BILLERICA (CBS) – Joani McCullough cries out for help on behalf of her sister Amy Sher, the Billerica woman who went missing in 2002. “We know Amy was murdered and who did it and he has gotten away with murder,” McCullough said.

Now 16 years later, her disappearance remains a mystery but her family hopes to raise awareness through three billboards. “Although it’s a cold case we as a family we never lost our direction so we want to know what happened,” McCullough said.

Joani says her sister Amy married a man named Robert Desmond. The two had a son together but in 2002 Amy disappeared and has never been seen since. “We are investigating Amy’s disappearance. We are looking for additional information that may lead us to the person or persons responsible,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Inspired by the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” the family decided to put Amy’s story front and center. “A lot of the idea came from the movie Three Billboards, a movie about a mother who was so ticked off she took matter in her own hands,” McCullough said.

Amy’s three billboards were a donation from an anonymous donor and Clear Channel Outdoor. They are now set up in the Billerica area. Joani hopes anyone with information about what happened to her sister 16 years ago comes forward.

“What happens is people have piece of information that they may not think it’s significant but it just may have piece of the puzzle that investigators are looking for,” Ryan said.

Joani just wants answers and justice for her sister Amy. “We are hoping through all of our efforts we can do something about it,” McCullough said.