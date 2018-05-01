DANVERS (CBS) — A man working at ITW Polymers in Danvers has died after an industrial accident Tuesday morning.

The Danvers Fire Department said, first responders initially found the 35 to 40-year-old man conscious and alert but with severe injuries.

A medflight helicopter was called to the scene and ready to bring the man to the hospital, “however while being transported there the condition of the patient worsed,” said the fire department.

“The Medflight crew then boarded the ambulance and that patient was transported to the ED at Beverly Hospital, where efforts were made to resuscitate him.” He was later pronounced dead.

The District Attorney’s Office and OSHA are now investigating. The man’s identity has not been released.