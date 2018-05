BOSTON (CBS) — Traffic was backed up on Storrow Drive on Tuesday morning as police responded to a report of a suspicious package on Boston University’s campus.

As a precaution, some buildings on Bay State Road were evacuated as an unattended suitcase was investigated, police said.

Police and fire respond to a “suspicious package” by a BU building. Evacuate the building. Hearing it was a couple shoe boxes. It’s all clearing now and people are back inside @wbz pic.twitter.com/xOpqqLabIw — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 1, 2018

The Boston Police Bomb Squad was called to the area around 8 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.