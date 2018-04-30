KITTY HAWK, N.C. (CBS/AP) – Authorities have found the body of a New Hampshire boy who was swept out to sea on a North Carolina beach last week.

The Coast Guard said 4-year-old Wesley Belisle, of Manchester, was walking with his mother along the shore in Kitty Hawk Wednesday afternoon when a wave hit the boy and carried him out into the ocean. The mother ultimately lost sight of her son as he went further from shore.

A helicopter crew and Coast Guard boats combed 130 square miles but were unable to find him.

Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson said Monday morning that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office found Belisle’s body at 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach.

Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to New Hampshire.

“We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief,” Johnson said.

