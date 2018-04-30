NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (CBS/AP) — The man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy in Maine last week could be in court as early as Monday.

John Williams, 29, has been held in the state’s maximum-security prison since his arrest Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt.

Williams is accused of killing Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole, 61, early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Helicopters, tactical vehicles and rifle-toting law enforcement officers poured into the region, putting residents on edge, but that gave way to relief when Williams was taken into custody outside a remote cabin.

Shirtless and shoeless when captured, Williams appeared to be exhausted when he was led out of the woods.

Cole’s brother, Tom Cole, said that people were honking their car horns as they drove by his house on Saturday.

“The whole town was celebrating with me,” he told WMTW-TV.

During the manhunt, area residents were discouraged from holding any sort of public memorial because law enforcement didn’t want any mass gatherings.

Tom Cole said the grieving for his brother can start now that Williams is in custody. Eugene Cole’s funeral will be May 7 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Williams couldn’t be reached for comment while in custody, and it was unknown if he had a lawyer who could comment for him. A lawyer likely will be appointed for him at his initial court appearance.

Williams’ family members also couldn’t be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)