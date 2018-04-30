Keidel: NFL Draft, Good And Not So GoodThe Jets drafted the highest-rated QB, among other key picks, while the Browns managed to mess up both their first-round picks.

How Much Of An Impact Will Patriots 1st-Round Picks Have This Season?What can the Patriots expect our of their duo of first-round picks? Mike Reiss joined Sports Final to break it down.

Latest MLB Power RankingsThe defending champions retake the top spot in this week's rankings despite the Red Sox being the first team to reach 20 wins.

Get Ready For Bruins-Lightning Game 2 With The Best Plays From Game 1's RompThe Tampa Bay Lightning can't let the Bruins play like this in Game 2.

This Week In Golf: Horschel, Piercy Go Low Sunday, Win Zurich ClassicBilly Horschel and Scott Piercy won the Zurich Classic, with its unique team format, carding a 4th-round best to move up from fifth place.