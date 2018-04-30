BOSTON (CBS) – If you missed Saturday night’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner, you didn’t miss much. But along with unfunny jokes, comedian Michelle Wolf’s ribbing of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a reference to a festering problem in our political culture.
“She burns facts,” Wolf said of Sanders, “and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it; maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”
When you finish not laughing, let’s talk about lies, coin of the realm in some DC corners for decades.
- President John Kennedy’s lies were covered up at times by a friendly press corps.
- By the time President Richard Nixon came along, they were more eager to expose them.
- President Bill Clinton’s lies got him impeached and disbarred, with questionable deterrent value.
- The fact-checking website Politifact caught former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton telling lies in 12% of the statements they reviewed. But that record puts her
near the back of the modern-day pack.
- According to Politifact, President Barack Obama lied 14% of the times they checked.
- Sen. Bernie sanders was twice as bad, lying 28% of the time.
- But that is topped by Vice-President Mike Pence’s 31% lying rate.
- And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s eye-popping 43% pace.
- And then there’s President Trump, the undisputed king, with 47% of his statements checked coming up false.
Which raises a troubling question about Mr. Trump and former FBI Director James Comey accusing each other of being liars – is that really news anymore?
Perhaps it’s not so much that there’s more lying going on than before; maybe we’re just more aware of it. In any case, we couldn’t let National Honesty Day, a “holiday” created more than two decades ago to help hold lying pols accountable, pass without noting that it doesn’t seem to be working very well.
So checking on Politifact I see you got your data by combining the pants on fire rating and the false rating for each politician, that is except for Bernie. You combined his false rating with his mostly false rating. This is a terrible LIE that defames the one politician out of all you mentioned that actual makes an effort to tell the truth. Not a very good look on national Honesty day. This should be corrected.