BOSTON (CBS) — There’s some good news on the Jaylen Brown injury front, though it’s still unclear if the Celtics guard will be suiting up for Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday night.

Head coach Brad Stevens said Brown, who left Saturday night’s Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks with a hamstring injury, was doubtful for the game on Sunday, but left open the possibility of a return on Monday morning. Stevens said Brown was feeling better and will go through Boston’s shootaround ahead of Game 1, but that doesn’t mean Brown will play when the East Semis tip-off at TD Garden.

Which is too bad because Brown has become one of the most important players on the injury-riddled Celtics. The second-year guard averaged 17.9 points on 47 percent shooting in their seven-game series against the Bucks, second only to Al Horford’s 18.1 points per game, but really makes his impact on the defensive end.

But if Brown isn’t close to 100 percent it’s in Boston’s best interest not to play him on Monday night. He said he could have returned Saturday night if the Celtics needed him (team trainers said it was his call but Stevens decided against it given the lopsided score) but ran the risk of further injuring himself. That risk isn’t worth taking on Monday night, given the two days off between Games 1 and 2.