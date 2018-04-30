BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have identified five lifestyle factors that could add more than 10 years to your life, namely healthy diet, never smoking, moderate-to vigorous physical activity (at least 30 minutes a day), moderate alcohol consumption, and a healthy body mass index.

Each factor alone reduces the risk for cancer and heart disease but collectively could reduce the overall risk of death by 74-percent.

Compared to adults without any of these low-risk factors, the average 50-year old woman who follows all five could live about 14 years longer (to age 93). Men could live about 12 years longer (to age 88).