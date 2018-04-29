BRAINTREE (CBS) – Even off the job, Worcester police K-9 Scully shows his support. He wears a thin blue line collar and leash in honor of slain Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon and his recovering police canine Nero.

“I wanted to do something,” said Lynn Valois of Protect & Serve K-9 Collars.

Sewing the collars has become Valois’ second job.

“So far I have sent out 66 collars and leashes, and I have about 70 more orders to go out,” said Valois.

Her first job keeps her in the records division at Worcester Police. She has manned almost every department there over the past 36 years, but that’s not why everyone at the police department knows her.

“She’s one of the most generous decent people that I have ever known. She loves her police department. She loves all of us,” said Worcester Police Officer Thomas Hurley.

Her love of those in blue extends to volunteering her time and making these collars to financially support police causes.

“I said let’s put together a little Facebook page and let’s come up with a name and get the word out,” said Worcester Police Officer Chris Cutliffe.

The Facebook page is called ‘Protect & Serve K-9 Collars.’ The day after Gannon was gunned down while serving a warrant, Worcester officers spread the word about Lynn’s effort. Orders arrived from across the country.

She sent Nero the first finished collar and leash. Her first order came from a Yarmouth detective and his dog Oliver. One-hundred percent of the money goes to Officer Gannon’s family.

“I feel it’s only appropriate she truly gets recognized for her commitment and dedication,” said Cutliffe.

Valois is rather camera shy. Her family at the Worcester Police Department knows she doesn’t have to say anything to show how much she appreciates those who protect and serve.

“Every little thing that people like Lynn provide is awesome,” said Hurley.

Lynn has already sent $1,000 to the family, and hopes to raise twice that through the sale of the leashes and collars.