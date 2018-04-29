  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Leicester, Local TV, Officer Ronald Tarentino, Paul Burton

LEICESTER (CBS) – More than a thousand runners took to the streets of Leicester on Sunday for the annual Tarentino Strong 5K Road Race.

“It’s amazing. It means a lot to the community,” Leicester runner Francis Zawalich said.

Fallen Officer Ronald Tarentino was a police officer who served both for the town of Leicester and Auburn. He was shot and killed in the line of the duty about two years ago.

tarantino Over 1,000 Participate In Road Race For Fallen Auburn Police Officer

Officer Ronald Tarentino. (Photo credit: Auburn Police Department)

On Sunday, Tarentino’s widow Tricia encouraged and thanked the crowd for supporting the family.

“I am not going to lie it’s been very challenging in many ways. But with all the support we have we had, I couldn’t ask for a better healing process,,” Tricia said.

run11 Over 1,000 Participate In Road Race For Fallen Auburn Police Officer

Participants in a road race for fallen Officer Ronald Tarentino. (WBZ-TV)

She also says the fatal shootings of Yarmouth police Officer Sean Gannon and Maine Cpl. Eugene Cole open up fresh wounds.

“We were in Yarmouth to see the department and the family just hurting the way they are, it’s hard to see. My heart goes out to all of them,,” Tricia said.

Last year the race raised $40,000. All of the money will go to support other first responder and military families who’ve lost loved ones or experienced traumatic experiences.

“Overall it’s a great day, especially given all we have seen the past weeks with the law enforcement shootings and everything that has gone on,” Leicester Police Chief Chip Hurley said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s