LEICESTER (CBS) – More than a thousand runners took to the streets of Leicester on Sunday for the annual Tarentino Strong 5K Road Race.

“It’s amazing. It means a lot to the community,” Leicester runner Francis Zawalich said.

Fallen Officer Ronald Tarentino was a police officer who served both for the town of Leicester and Auburn. He was shot and killed in the line of the duty about two years ago.

On Sunday, Tarentino’s widow Tricia encouraged and thanked the crowd for supporting the family.

“I am not going to lie it’s been very challenging in many ways. But with all the support we have we had, I couldn’t ask for a better healing process,,” Tricia said.

She also says the fatal shootings of Yarmouth police Officer Sean Gannon and Maine Cpl. Eugene Cole open up fresh wounds.

“We were in Yarmouth to see the department and the family just hurting the way they are, it’s hard to see. My heart goes out to all of them,,” Tricia said.

Last year the race raised $40,000. All of the money will go to support other first responder and military families who’ve lost loved ones or experienced traumatic experiences.

“Overall it’s a great day, especially given all we have seen the past weeks with the law enforcement shootings and everything that has gone on,” Leicester Police Chief Chip Hurley said.