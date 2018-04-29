BOSTON (CBS) — Brutal conditions on this year’s Marathon Monday forbid Alison Wagner from finishing. Eighteen miles in, Wagner, who is five months pregnant, stopped because she began to develop hypothermia.

On Sunday, she and other runners took to the course for a second time in order to complete the 26.2 miles.

“I actually feel sweaty right now which is a stark difference compared to the way I felt on Marathon Monday,” Wagner said.

Wagner was running the Boston Marathon for Boston’s Children Hospital and specifically for her patient partner, a young girl. “In actuality, she probably will never be able to run a full marathon even though she would love to do that someday. She looks at me as like her legs and her inspiration to be able to finish this race so I felt even more compelled to finish it.”

Many of Wagner’s teammates and others who had to drop out of the race ran alongside her.

Runner Maggie Skillman was also apart of the team raising money for Children’s. She said she is treated there for her asthma and also has a patient partner. “There’s been a ton of support on the roads. We’ve had people honking at us rolling their window down and cheering… To see that same spirit, that Boston Strong spirit has been really awesome,” she said.

While it was nothing compared to the weather conditions during the Marathon, runners persevered through some rain for their second race.

“Sometimes you have obstacles in life that you face and you can’t meet your goal right away but with perseverance, you can always find a way to make that goal a reality,” said Wagner.

“For today, I mean this is not marathon Monday, it’s not the same crowds. I won’t get the Boston Athletic Association medal but to me, this is more important, it’s more special.”