BOSTON (CBS) – It was one of the most brutal Boston marathons to run in recent memory, with many runners who suffered hypothermia and couldn’t end the race.

On Sunday, one group is vowing to finish what they started two weeks ago.

For Alison Wagner, it’s a second chance to complete the course. She had to stop.

“At Mile 18, I mean, I went back into the same hypothermic condition and I realized at that point this is too much. It’s not safe for me, for my baby, because I’m 5 months pregnant,” Wagner said in recounting her experience during this year’s Boston Marathon.”

But now Wagner, who was running for Boston Children’s Hospital, will tackle the course again on Sunday.

“It takes bravery to say stop but it also takes bravery to persevere and get back up and that’s what we do here in Boston,” she said. “That’s part of the Boston Strong ethos, you may get knocked down but gosh darn, you’re gonna get back up and persevere and come together as a community.”

While it won’t be an officials Boston Athletic Association event, it will offer a second chance of sorts for those runners who were forced to drop out.

About 20 different charity teams are coming out to support the runners.