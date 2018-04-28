  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots waited until the seventh round before taking a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they finally did when they selected Danny Etling with the first pick in the seventh round (No. 219 overall).

Etling began his career at Purdue before transferring to LSU. In 2017, his senior season, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,463 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Altogether in his collegiate career, he completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 7,076 yards (7.3 yards per attempt), 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Etling led the Tigers to a 9-4 record, a season that ended with a Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Etling was projected to either be a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free-agent signing in NFL.com’s scouting report.

“Etling has decent size and an NFL arm, but his mechanical inconsistencies — often brought on by impending pressure, are big concerns moving forward,” analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Etling will have to prove he can improve his poise in the pocket as well as his ability to win with his progressions and decision-making after the snap. Etling may find an invite into camp, but will face long odds in making a roster.”

