BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were a busy bunch during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Things went as planned on Thursday night, with New England making their two scheduled picks on the first night of the draft. But, as usual with Bill Belichick, the next two days were anything but predictable.

The Patriots drafted nine players in total, but even more impressive is their dizzying slew of trades over draft weekend. In all the Patriots made eight trades on Friday and Saturday, the most the franchise has ever made during the draft.

If you lost track, well that’s what we’re here for. Here’s a quick snapshot of the players the Patriots added and all of those trades they made over the three days of the 2018 NFL Draft.

2018 Patriots Draft Picks

1st Round, 23rd Overall: Isaiah Wynn, LT/G, Georgia

1st Round, 31st Overall: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

2nd Round, 56th Overall: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

5th Round, 143rd Overall: Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB, Purdue

6th Round, 178th Overall: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

6th Round, 210th Overall: Braxton Berrios, WR/PR, Miami

7th Round, 219th Overall: Danny Etling, QB, LSU

7th Round, 243rd Overall: Keion Crossen, CB, Western Carolina

7th Round, 250th Overall: Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State

These new Patriots, and any undrafted free agents the team signs, will be at Gillette starting on May 10 for orientation.

Patriots Trades During Draft Weekend

– Traded 43rd overall pick to Detroit Lions for 51st and 117th overall picks.

– Traded 51st overall pick to Chicago Bears for 105th overall pick and a 2019 second-round pick.

– Traded 63rd and 117th overall picks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 56th overall pick (Duke Dawson).

– Traded 95th overall pick to San Francisco 49ers for 143rd overall pick (Ja’Whaun Bentley) and offensive tackle Trent Brown.

– Traded 105th overall pick to Cleveland Browns for 114th and 178th overall (Christian Sam) picks.

– Traded 114th overall pick to Lions for a 2019 third-round pick.

– Traded 198th overall pick to Kansas City Chiefs for 233rd and 243rd overall (Keion Crossen) picks.

– Traded 233rd overall pick to Philadelphia Eagles for 250th overall pick (Ryan Izzo) and a 2019 seventh-round selection.