FOXBORO (AP) — The New England Patriots head into the final day of the NFL draft still without a successor for Tom Brady at quarterback.

They could also use a linebacker and another offensive lineman.

After more trades than picks on the first two days, the Patriots came away with offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and Sony Michel at No. 31 — both from Georgia — and Florida cornerback Duke Dawson at No. 56.

New England has a fourth-rounder (No. 105), a fifth (143), two in the sixth (198, 210) and one in the seventh (219).

Jimmy Garoppolo was being groomed to take over at quarterback, but coach Bill Belichick traded him away last season. Still, the Patriots passed on quarterbacks on the first two days even though they had two chances to take Louisville Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

