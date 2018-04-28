BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t make many picks on Saturday, but they made it two linebackers in a row when they selected Christian Sam with the 178th overall pick in the sixth round.

Sam played collegiately at Arizona State. The 6-foot-2, 244-pound 21-year-old recorded 127 total tackles last season, with three sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

A foot injury prevented Sam from playing all but one game the previous season in 2016.

NFL.com projected Sam to be either a fifth or sixth-round pick.

“He absolutely ‘looks the part’ and he’s got the play strength necessary for handling inside linebacker duties,” analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Scouts have questions about his overall football character and his play speed is a little below the NFL norm for the position. Sam’s athletic numbers were average at the Combine, but they look good enough on tape. His timed speed could cause him to drop a round or even two, but he has enough talent to become a solid NFL backup who can step into starting reps if needed.

Earlier Saturday, the Patriots drafted linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley out of Purdue.