  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

BOSTON (AP) — Officials are urging residents to drop off any unused prescription drugs at locations across Massachusetts as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Cambridge, Waltham and Saugus Police Departments are among the law enforcement agencies hosting collection sites where people can safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office says there are collection kiosks at several locations across the city, including downtown, Brighton and Jamaica Plain. The locations are open year round, there is no charge for disposing the drugs and residents can do it anonymously.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s