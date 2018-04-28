BOSTON (CBS) — Eric Bledsoe and the Bucks are going home after a Game 7 loss to the Celtics, but the Milwaukee guard is probably relieved the series is over.

Bledsoe struggled for much of the seven-game set, and his war of words with Celtics guard Terry Rozier added some off-court drama to the hard-fought series. It all started when Rozier called him “Drew” Bledsoe after Game 1 — perhaps by accident, but probably not — mixing him up with the former Patriots quarterback. It prompted Bledsoe to say he had no idea who Rozier was after Boston’s Game 2 victory, even though Rozier had outplayed him in just about every facet of the game at that point.

Celtics fans had the TD Garden rocking on Saturday night, and trolled Bledsoe pretty hard throughout the victory. Bledsoe got off to a pretty decent start but found himself on the bench early in the second quarter after picking up his third foul. That gave Boston fans a chance to taunt one of their Round 1 enemy.

As Bledsoe stewed on the pine, Boston fans serenaded him with a “Who Is Bledsoe?” chant.

Even the TD Garden video team got in on the fun, showing a video of Drew Bledsoe during a timeout in the second half. Rozier caught a glimpse of the troll job, and was a fan.

“That was special. That was dope,” Rozier said with a huge smile. “I don’t know who thought of that, but that was nice.”

Bledsoe did plenty of talking during the series, but Rozier, the Celtics and Boston fans had the last laugh. Rozier poured in 26 points for Boston and they moved on to the second round with a 112-96 win in Game 7. He averaged 17.6 points in his seven games against the Bucks.

Bledsoe said the back-and-forth with Rozier is just part of the postseason mentality.

“What you expect us, to be out there shaking hands, giving out hugs the whole time? [That] ain’t gonna happen,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

To his credit, Bledsoe gave Rozier some love after Saturday night’s game.

“He had a helluva series, man. I got to take my hat off to him,” he said.