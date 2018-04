BARNSTABLE (CBS) – An elderly man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a Barnstable house fire late Friday night.

Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Millway Street. The building was an older house, which made it more difficult for firefighters.

An elderly man was rushed from the home, suffering from smoke inhalation. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital though his condition was not known.

The house suffered heavy damage. A cause has not yet been determined.