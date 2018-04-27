  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Everett casino, Local TV, Steve Wynn, Wynn Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering Wynn Resorts’ request to remove Steve Wynn’s name from its state casino license as the company founder faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

The state Gaming Commission is holding a Friday hearing on the request. A decision is expected later.

The five-member panel is investigating what the company’s board might have known about allegations of sexual misconduct against Steve Wynn, including a $7.5 million settlement with one accuser that wasn’t disclosed when the state awarded the company a license in 2014.

The inquiry could impact Wynn’s Massachusetts operations.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and later sold his company shares following the allegations, which he denies.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s