BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots drafted a tackle with their top overall pick on Thursday night, but they may be looking to add one more.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots and 49ers are discussing a potential trade for offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Patriots, 49ers are talking about a possible trade for San Fran OT Trent Brown, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2018

The 49ers spent their own top overall pick on offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey out of Notre Dame, which would at least theoretically open up the team to trading Brown.

Brown, 25, is a mammoth of a man at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds. The 49ers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He started two games as a rookie but has started all 26 games in which he’s played over the last two seasons. Pro Football Focus gave him a 79.3 grade for the 2017 season.

Brown has received high praise from one of the best pass rushers in the league, with Von Miller saying last summer that Brown is “the best right tackle in the National Football League” and ” may even be a top-five tackle, period, in the National Football League.” As Miler explained, “There’s not another tackle who’s that tall, that big and can move the way he moves.”

That might explain why the Broncos are also reportedly a potential trade partner for Brown.

The Patriots drafted Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia with the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night. At 6-foot-3, Wynn is undersized for a tackle, but the Patriots drafted him specifically as a tackle and not a guard.

After losing Nate Solder to free agency, the Patriots have put in some notable extra effort to add to the roster competition at tackle. They added Matt Tobin and Ulrick John to the roster before drafting Wynn, and they’ll likely have last year’s third-round pick Tony Garcia in the mix as well to battle with presumed starters Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle.