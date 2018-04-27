BOSTON (CBS) — It took a while for the Patriots to make their first pick of Friday night, after making two trades early in the second round.

But the Patriots moved up to get to No. 56 overall, where they selected cornerback Duke Dawson out of Florida.

The Patriots traded the No. 63 (second round) overall pick and the No. 117 (fourth round) overall pick to get the 56th pick from the Tampa Buccaneers. That 63rd was the Patriots’ own pick, while 117 was acquired earlier Friday night in a trade with Detroit.

Dawson is 5-foot-11, 197 pounds. He intercepted four passes last year in his senior season while making 34 total tackles. In his four-year career, he recorded six interceptions, 81 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 17 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 32 career games.

The Patriots made the trade to move up to No. 56 after three defensive backs were selected on three straight picks: North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart went to the Buccaneers at No. 53, Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates went to the Bengals at No. 54, and LSU cornerback Donte Jackson went to the Panthers at No. 55.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said that the decisions to move up are generally “a matter of supply and demand” and are “player-driven.”

Former Patriots Deion Branch and Ty Warren were on stage to announce the pick for New England.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to stand before you and represent the best organization in the National Football League, baby!” Branch said.

Analyst Mike Mayock said on the NFL Network broadcast that Dawson may fit best in the NFL as a slot cornerback, with some special teams ability.

Caserio was asked if Dawson will fit best as an outside cornerback or a slot corner.

“He’s played everywhere. You can see him against good people at all those spots. What’s the best position? We’ll see,” Caserio said. “How’s that going to go? We’ll see. It’s not like the offensive line but similar in trying to get as many of our best people out there. … His performance will determine what his role is.”