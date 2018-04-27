By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday was an extremely busy day for the New England Patriots’ front office. Yet by the end of it, they only drafted one player.

It was a day that began with a trade, when the Patriots sent the 95th overall pick (a third-rounder) to San Francisco. In return, the Patriots received tackle Trent Brown and the 143rd overall pick (a fifth-rounder).

As it turned out, that trade would be the first of many.

Heading into the second day of the draft, the Patriots were slated to pick at No. 43 overall, No. 63 overall, and No. 95 overall. But a series of trades led to the Patriots picking at none of those spots. Instead, on their third trade of Friday night, they moved up to select Florida cornerback Duke Dawson out of Florida.

In the midst of all the trading, the actual return for Jimmy Garoppolo got a bit muddied. Originally, the Patriots acquired the No. 43 overall pick from the 49ers in exchange for Garoppolo. But that pick got traded, and then traded again, so the actual return isn’t quite as simple as being one player.

Here’s a play-by-play of how the Patriots got to that point on a busy Friday.

Step One

Entered the day with:

No. 43 overall

No. 63 overall

No. 95 overall

Step Two

Traded No. 95 (third round) for Trent Brown and No. 143 (fifth round)

Step Three

Traded No. 43 overall (second round, Garoppolo pick) to Detroit in exchange for No. 51 overall (second round) and No. 117 overall (fourth round)

Step Four

Traded No. 51 (second round, acquired from Detroit) for No. 105 (fourth round) overall and 2019 second-round pick from Chicago



Step Five

Traded No. 63 overall (second round, Patriots’ own pick) and No. 117 overall (fourth round, acquired from Detroit) to Tampa Bay for No. 56 overall (second round)

Step Six

Used the No. 56 overall pick on Duke Dawson, cornerback out of Florida

That’s a whole lot of maneuvering just to essentially drop from No. 43 to No. 56.

To sum, here’s everything the Patriots traded away, and everything they received in return on Friday.

PATRIOTS TRADED AWAY

No. 43 overall (second round)

No. 51 overall (second round)

No. 63 overall (second round)

No. 95 overall (third round)

No. 117 overall (fourth round)

PATRIOTS RECEIVED

T Trent Brown

CB Duke Dawson

No. 105 overall (fourth round)

No. 143 overall (fifth round)

2019 second-round pick (Chicago)

And that put a wrap on their Friday night activity. But Saturday promises to be busy, too, as they enter the day with five picks in rounds four through seven.