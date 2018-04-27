By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

6 p.m.: It’s time for another night of NFL Draft action, but the Patriots have already been busy today.

New England traded away its third-round pick — No. 95 overall — today in exchange for massive offensive tackle Trent Brown. The Patriots got pick No. 143 (a fifth-rounder) back in the deal, too. They’ll make that pick on Saturday, if they keep it.

So tonight, as the draft opens up day two, the Patriots are set to make a pair of selections in the second round. They own the No. 43 overall pick, which they acquired in the famed Jimmy Garoppolo trade, as well as their own pick at No. 63.

As it stands now, they don’t own any picks in the third round. So it may get quiet for the Patriots later in the evening. Or, you never know, maybe they make some moves and end up picking more than we anticipate. You never really know with Bill Belichick.

So whatever the case may be, it’ll all be covered here in the live blog, as will some of the bigger news of the night and any interesting developments from around the AFC East and the rest of the league. It all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET when the Cleveland Browns select the No. 33 overall pick. Stay tuned!

Here’s an up-to-the-minute list of Patriots draft picks in 2018:

Round 1, 23rd overall: Isaiah Wynn, T, Georgia

Round 1, 31st overall: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Round 2, 43rd overall:

Round 2, 63rd overall:

Round 2, 95th overall:

Round 6, 198th overall:

Round 6, 210th overall:

Round 7, 219th overall:

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.