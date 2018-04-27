MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a 19-year-old after they say he crashed into an elderly woman’s home while driving drunk.

Manchester Police say Ryan LeBlanc lost control of his car on Boynton Street early Friday morning. The 2018 Kia slammed into a house and caught fire.

An 81-year-old woman was inside the home watching television at the time of the crash. She was not injured.

Impact caused damage to the vehicle. The house’s stairs and foundation were also damaged.

After being checked out at an area hospital, LeBlanc was arrested. He is charged with aggravated operating under the influence of liquor.

LeBlanc was released on $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.