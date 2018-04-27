Filed Under:car into house, Local TV, Manchester N.H., Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a 19-year-old after they say he crashed into an elderly woman’s home while driving drunk.

Manchester Police say Ryan LeBlanc lost control of his car on Boynton Street early Friday morning. The 2018 Kia slammed into a house and caught fire.

manchesterhouse Police: 19 Year Old Drunk Driver Crashed Into Elderly Womans House

Damage after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Manchester home. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

An 81-year-old woman was inside the home watching television at the time of the crash. She was not injured.

Impact caused damage to the vehicle. The house’s stairs and foundation were also damaged.

ryanleblanc Police: 19 Year Old Drunk Driver Crashed Into Elderly Womans House

Ryan LeBlanc. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

After being checked out at an area hospital, LeBlanc was arrested. He is charged with aggravated operating under the influence of liquor.

LeBlanc was released on $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s