NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (CBS/AP) — Investigators say the man wanted in the murder of a deputy sheriff in Maine may want to reach out to them.

Police have been searching for 29-year-old John Williams since early Wednesday morning, when they say he shot and killed Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole. Since then there has been an intense manhunt in and around the heavily wooded rural community of Norridgewock, about 60 miles west of Bangor.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster had a message for Williams at a news conference Friday morning.

“We will do anything to resolve this situation peacefully. It has come to our attention during this investigation that he might want to reach out and speak to us. I would like him to understand that we are here, we are willing to listen. Please reach out and let’s start that communication,” Lancaster said.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the community to keep their homes and cars locked. Lancaster said 175 to 200 officers from multiple agencies, including the FBI, have been working on the case and are being assisted by law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Haverhill, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon to face gun charges. But hours earlier police say he killed the sheriff’s deputy in Maine, stole his cruiser, robbed a convenience store and went on the run.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Williams on March 22 in Haverhill after troopers found his car in a ditch on Route 495. At his arraignment, his bail was set at $7,500. It was lowered to $5,000 on March 27 and four days later Williams posted bail and was set free.

Investigators say he has arrest records in Maine, Massachusetts and Tennessee. Details of exactly what led up to the death of Deputy Cole remain a mystery.

