BOSTON (CBS) – Boston College decided Friday to rescind the honorary degree it gave to comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted this week of sexual assault.

In a one-sentence statement, the university said the decision was due to his conviction Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In light of his conviction, Boston College has made the decision to rescind the honorary degree it awarded to Bill Cosby in 1996. — Boston College (@BostonCollege) April 27, 2018

"In light of his conviction, Boston College has made the decision to rescind the honorary degree it awarded to Bill Cosby in 1996," Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said in a statement. The college also tweeted the sentence.

Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater where he formerly served as a trustee, also rescinded an honorary degree it gave to Cosby.

The 80-year-old was convicted Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from a crime that dates back more than a decade.