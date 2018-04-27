SUDBURY (CBS) – On this Arbor Day was a big act of generosity by people who know trees best, and some local Boy Scouts are the beneficiaries. A group of tree service companies swooped into a Boy Scout camp in Sudbury on Friday. The goal is to remove trees damaged by our tough winters, and make the place safe. And they’re doing it for free.

“Today is the second holiest day of the year after St. Patrick’s Day. Today is Arbor Day,” says Dan McCarthy who works for Mayer Tree Service in Lincoln. His company and crews from six others, are donating their time today to help the Nobscot Scout Reservation in Sudbury get its camp ready for summer.

It’s a volunteer project put together by the Mass. Arborists Association. The winter wasn’t kind to the trees at the camp, so the work will make it safe for the scouts.

“We’re taking hazard trees, dead trees, dead branches over walkways, over parking lots, trees that are defective and rotted. We’re mostly doing safety pruning,” McCarthy explains.

The professional crews are getting a hand from students from the Norfolk County Agricultural High School. It’s real world training for the kids. “This is really good education for us. We’re working with our hands, we’re working with other companies and seeing what it’s like says student Isabella Noonan.

“All these companies are doing it for free. And it’s basically a collective day to work with multiple companies and learn a lot about tree care, as well as taking care of the environment,” adds Brandon Adams, another student.

The work being done is worth thousands of dollars, something the scouts could never afford. “What this means is that we can really extend the dollars that are donated to provide programs to young people,” says Bryan Feather with the Mayflower Council of the Boy Scouts.

Even though the tree crews are doing this for free, they get it. “Because they’re totally awesome! They understand the importance of giving back,” says McCarthy.

At this time of year, hundreds of arborists volunteer their time across the state.