Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — While the NFL Draft is about as unpredictable as you can get, one thing is always a certainty: Roger Goodell gets booed.
In what is becoming and annual tradition, the NFL commissioner was mercifully booed by fans when he took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday. It happened despite the fact Goodell was joined by Cowboys greats Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten.
“I can’t believe you guys are booing the Cowboys,” Goodell tried to joke as the boo-birds serenaded him. “Come on!”
While NFL fans will argue and fight with each other over whose team is better, they can always unite in their hatred for the commish.