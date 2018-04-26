BOSTON (CBS) — While the NFL Draft is about as unpredictable as you can get, one thing is always a certainty: Roger Goodell gets booed.

In what is becoming and annual tradition, the NFL commissioner was mercifully booed by fans when he took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday. It happened despite the fact Goodell was joined by Cowboys greats Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten.

“I can’t believe you guys are booing the Cowboys,” Goodell tried to joke as the boo-birds serenaded him. “Come on!”

Goodell practiced this joke 300 times in front of the mirror this morning. Absolutely nailed it pic.twitter.com/ddlHcn5NSR — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 27, 2018

Just in case you can’t tell, that’s @nflcommish speaking amongst the boos! NFL Draft is officially open! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/RvbejAMdmx — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) April 27, 2018

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) April 27, 2018

Roger Goodell brought out human shields to soften the boos and it didn't work. Cracked a hell of a joke though. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) April 27, 2018

Those boos are LOUD 😂😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 27, 2018

While NFL fans will argue and fight with each other over whose team is better, they can always unite in their hatred for the commish.