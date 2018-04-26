PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Plymouth mother accused of stabbing her 12-year-old son was arraigned Thursday from her hospital bed in Boston on Thursday.

Jean Rezac, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Police said the boy called 9-1-1 twice from a house on Little Sandy Pond Road at about 7 a.m. Wednesday asking for help, saying his mother had attacked him. He told officers he and his 11-year-old sister had locked themselves in his bedroom.

When police got there they found the boy had been stabbed in the neck and they found his mother locked in a bathroom.

“The officers needed to force entry into that bathroom where they located the mother submerged in a tub of water, suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck and chest area. The officers then disarmed her, as she was still in possession of the knife,” Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri told reporters.

Police said the boy has a superficial cut to his neck. His father was not home at the time of the attack.