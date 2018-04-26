  • WBZ TVOn Air

Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Plymouth mother accused of stabbing her 12-year-old son was arraigned Thursday from her hospital bed in Boston on Thursday.

Jean Rezac, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Jean Rezac, 43, pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to murder and other charges. (WBZ-TV)

Jean Rezac, 43, pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to murder and other charges. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the boy called 9-1-1 twice from a house on Little Sandy Pond Road at about 7 a.m. Wednesday asking for help, saying his mother had attacked him.  He told officers he and his 11-year-old sister had locked themselves in his bedroom.

Jean Rezac, 43, shown in her hospital bed, is accused of stabbing her 12-year-old son. (WBZ-TV)

Jean Rezac, 43, shown in her hospital bed, is accused of stabbing her 12-year-old son. (WBZ-TV)

When police got there they found the boy had been stabbed in the neck and they found his mother locked in a bathroom.

“The officers needed to force entry into that bathroom where they located the mother submerged in a tub of water, suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck and chest area. The officers then disarmed her, as she was still in possession of the knife,” Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri told reporters.

Jean Rezac, 43, is arraigned from her hospital bed. (WBZ-TV)

Jean Rezac, 43, is arraigned from her hospital bed. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the boy has a superficial cut to his neck.  His father was not home at the time of the attack.

