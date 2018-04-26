  • WBZ TVOn Air

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A police dog recovering from wounds suffered in a shooting that killed his handler has stopped by his Massachusetts police department for a visit.

The Yarmouth Police Department posted pictures on Facebook from K-9 Nero‘s visit on Wednesday, saying it is “very uplifting to see him during these difficult times.”

nero11 K 9 Wounded In Officer Gannon Murder Visits Yarmouth Police Station

Nero visits the Yarmouth Police Station, April 25, 2018. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police)

Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed April 12 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable. Nero was shot in the face and neck. He was released from a veterinary hospital April 18, the same day as Gannon’s funeral.

nero2 K 9 Wounded In Officer Gannon Murder Visits Yarmouth Police Station

Nero visits the Yarmouth Police Station, April 25, 2018. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police)

The suspect in the case is charged with murder and mistreating or interfering with a police dog. He is being held without bail.

