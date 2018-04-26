Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – A new video that has been released shows a handcuffed prisoner getting knocked out by a detention officer before court.
The incident, on Nov. 3 2016, forced Lowell Police to launch an internal investigation.
According to the Lowell Sun, the suspect became “irate” when he wasn’t allowed to bring his backpack into court and spat on a detention officer as he walked by.
That’s when the officer punched the handcuffed man in the head, knocking him to the floor.
Moments later the suspect was taken into court, where he faced an added charge of assault on a public employee.
The officer has been cleared of using excessive force.
The internal investigation found that detention officers were not properly trained in the “use of force”.
