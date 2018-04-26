BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden will host another Game 7 this weekend.

The Celtics were overpowered by the Bucks, 97-86, in Game 6 in Milwaukee on Thursday night, setting up a deciding Game 7 on Saturday night in Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did pretty much whatever he wanted, pouring in 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting to go with 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each had 16 for the Bucks, with Brogdon draining a big three from the corner to give the Bucks an 84-78 lead with 5:23 left.

Boston started off hot and led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, but the Bucks got off and running and cut that lead to two by the end of the frame. The second quarter was a disaster for the Celtics, as they shot just 30 percent and were outscored 26-15. Milwaukee went on a 14-2 run over the final five minutes as Boston missed eight of their last nine shots before halftime.

As bad as the end to the first half was, the Celtics still had a chance to close out the Bucks. They went on a 20-6 run to tie the game at 61-61 in the third quarter, and trailed just 80-78 with with six minutes left. But their offense was too inconsistent throughout the night, and the Bucks took advantage.

Rookie Jayson Tatum broke out of his slump and led the way for the Celtics with 22 points, but Boston shot just 37 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three-point range. Marcus Morris struggled for much of the evening, shooting just 5-for-14 off the bench, while Terry Rozier hit just four of his 12 bids from deep, finishing with 18 points.

Now it all comes down to a Game 7, which is set to tip off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night in Boston. The winner will move on to face the Philadelphia 76ers.