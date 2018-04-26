BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter is on leave and is facing accusations that he assaulted a woman in January.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says 37-year-old David Sanchez attacked the woman at the firehouse on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain on January 14.

He has been charged with assault and battery and indecent assault and battery.

Sanchez was arraigned April 18 in West Roxbury Municipal Court. Prosecutors recommended $2,000 cash bail but a judge imposed personal recognizance with orders to stay away from the alleged victim.

“The Boston Fire Department takes these allegations very seriously and they warrant our full attention,” Boston Fire Department Commissioner Joseph Finn said. “As a result, Firefighter Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave while this situation is adjudicated through the court system. We will continue to monitor this situation and take swift and appropriate action if and when it is necessary.”

Sanchez will return to court on June 13.