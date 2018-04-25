BOSTON (CBS) – A car’s windshield was smashed by a giant piece of wood on Route 128 and the driver, amazingly, walked away with barely a scratch.

“I spent a few minutes shaking, taking pictures of it in my car,” Jeff Edwards said.

Edwards was heading to Salem Monday night to hang out with some buddies when an eight foot piece of wood ruined his night and his car’s windshield. The Charlestown man says he saw the molding fly out of a pickup truck and into the air as he got near Exit 28 on Route 128 in Peabody.

“When I saw how high it was getting, I was thinking that could definitely go through someone’s windshield and when it started coming down I realized it would be mine,” Edwards said.

In fact, Edwards braced for the impact, slamming on his breaks to keep control of his car thinking he could soon be unconscious.

“Then it just popped, instantaneously my whole windshield spider webbed and I think I was down to 30 miles per hour by the time I got my druthers back together and was able to pull off the road,” Edwards said.

A witness chased after the truck and got the plate while Edwards called 911 and looked at the damage realizing how close the wood got to him.

“It was probably like two feet away from where my head was in the car,” he said. “It was definitely a little left of center. So it could have easily gone much worse very quickly.”

He now has a new windshield, a story to share and is thankful he is okay.

“All in one piece luckily only thing that happened was a windshield got busted,” Edwards said.

State Police say they were able to track down truck driver that lost that piece of wood and they gave him a $200 ticket.