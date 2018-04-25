SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — Swampscott Police orchestrated a special visit between a superhero and a young girl in town who is an inspiration herself.

Four-year-old Ruby Millea was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma on June 27, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her medical expenses and her family. On Wednesday, Ruby got to hang out with Wonder Woman.

On the most recent update on her GoFundMe page from a few months ago, Ruby’s family was celebrating that there were no signs of a tumor left in her abdomen.

“We are so hopeful and grateful but there is still a long, tough road ahead and many more months of treatments,” said the page.