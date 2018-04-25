BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers from the University of Oregon studied six women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and found that when they soaked in a hot tub for one hour three to four times a week they experienced a variety of health benefits.

After two months, the women had reduced resistance to insulin, lower blood pressure and heart rate and some even had more regular menstrual cycles and clearer skin.

PCOS affects about 10% of women of reproductive age. It causes multiple cysts to form on the ovaries and also increases a woman’s risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and infertility.

The researchers say the hot tub soaks may reduce inflammation, improve metabolism and help improve blood flow, but more research is needed before you decide to go jump in a hot tub to improve your health.