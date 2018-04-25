  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Cape Cod, Construction, Local TV, MassDOT, sagamore bridge

BOURNE (CBS) — Construction is well underway on the Sagamore Bridge and just as expected, the traffic delays are significant. In an effort to ease the pain, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a temporary traffic light to help drivers merge on the Cape side.

But it may have had the opposite effect.

sagamorebridgelight Temporary Traffic Light At The Sagamore Bridge: Is It Helping Or Hurting?

A temporary traffic light was put in place on the Cape Cod side of the Sagamore Bridge while construction is underway (WBZ-TV)

“I think they can merge on their own, I think it holds people back a lot. Some days it’s backed up a few miles,” said one driver.

The light creates two-minute wait intervals, Route 6 traffic inches along while traffic on the ramp sits, and then it switches.

waitbridgesign Temporary Traffic Light At The Sagamore Bridge: Is It Helping Or Hurting?

A sign amid the Sagamore Bridge construction tells drivers to “Wait Up To 2 Min” (WBZ-TV)

Another driver said, “Everybody likes to push two people in, three people in, nobody wants to let someone go. It’s kind of like everybody is kids and they are being punished so now you get a light.”

According to MassDOT, numbers show the light is helping cars pass but side roads in Sandwich are still getting jammed up during peak hours.

This concerns Chief William Carrico of the Sandwich Fire Department. “We have to find our way through the traffic. There is the other side of Sandwich, Scussett Beach is part of Sandwich so we have to go up and over the bridge,” he said.

Construction on the bridge will continue through about May 25, according to MassDOT.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s