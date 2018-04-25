Filed Under:Beth Germano, Local TV, Norwood, Norwood Hospital

NORWOOD (CBS) – An elderly woman was hit and killed crossing the street outside of Norwood Hospital while on her way to visit a patient.

The crash was reported just before noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Washington Street and Bond Street. The woman was in or near the crosswalk when she was hit.

A woman was hit and killed while crossing the street near Norwood Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

A doctor and team of nurses treated the woman in the road after she was hit. She was then rushed to the emergency room but did not survive.

Her identification has not yet been released. The woman does not live in Norwood.

Flowers fell to the ground when a woman was hit by a car outside Norwood Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

Police believe the woman was visiting someone in hospital. She was crossing the street toward the hospital and carrying flowers when she was struck.

Norwood Police said the driver stopped at the scene. No further details are currently available.

