BOSTON (CBS) – Pregnancies are usually divided into three trimesters, but experts say don’t forget the “fourth trimester” or the three months after a woman gives birth.

Health issues that affect women during pregnancy don’t always end after the baby is born and new ones often develop, like fatigue, pain, sleep disorders, breastfeeding problems, and stress.

Now the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says all women should have contact with a provider either by phone or in person within three weeks of giving birth and should have a comprehensive visit no later than 12 weeks postpartum.