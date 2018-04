AMHERST (CBS) — Rapper Cardi B is coming to UMass Amherst Wednesday night.

She’ll perform at the Mullins Center after students won a Tinder “swipe-off” competition.

UMass beat more than 60 other schools in the dating app’s contest. An estimated 7,500 tickets were given to students on a first-come, first-served basis. Only UMass students are allowed to attend.

We have a #SwipeOff winner! Congrats U Mass Amherst! Swipe in-app for exclusive access to the free @IamCardiB concert. First come, first served and subject to official rules. Valid U Mass Amherst student ID required. Ends 4/18/18. Link in bio for official rules. pic.twitter.com/2cpRF1mD5c — Tinder (@Tinder) April 18, 2018

Cardi B’s hit song “Bodak Yellow” was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards this year.