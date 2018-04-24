WINDHAM, NH (CBS) – A massive search was underway late Tuesday night after shots were reportedly fired at police officers during a chase.

The search follows the pursuit of a vehicle from Haverhill, Mass. that began at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Haverhill Police say officers on patrol in the Acre neighborhood came across someone firing a handgun from a car at an unknown target and followed them. The suspects then allegedly began firing at the officers in pursuit.

After crossing the border into New Hampshire, the suspect’s car crashed on Route 111 in Windham. One man was arrested and a gun was found at the vehicle.

A second suspect, who is possibly armed, fled into a wooded area.

There have been no injuries reported.