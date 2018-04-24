  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mitt Romney, nba

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS Boston/CBSSports.com) — The first half of Monday night’s Thunder-Jazz showdown in Salt Lake City had just about everything you want in a playoff game. Technical fouls, Joe Ingles staring down Paul George, Mitt Romney taunting reigning MVP winner Russell Westbrook. You name it.

Hold up, hold up: I buried the lede. Mitt Romney taunted Russell Westbrook courtside — and in a customized jersey with his name on it, no less! — after he picked up his fourth personal foul late in the second quarter.

As the Twitter world was quick to point out, Romney’s No. 5 jersey was the same number Rodney Hood, who is now with the Cavs, wore with the Jazz. It’s also the same number as current guard David Stockton, the son of John Stockton.

But Romney rolls with his own customized jersey and name plate.

This isn’t Romney’s first trip to the NBA playoffs. While running for president in 2012, the former governor of Massachusetts held up an “I Am A Celtic” towel at a postseason game between Boston and the Atlanta Hawks.
mitt celtics Former Celtics Fan Mitt Romney Taunts Russell Westbrook At Jazz Game

Mitt Romney at a Boston Celtics game in 2012. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Romney is now running for Senate in Utah.

CBSSports.com writer Kyle Boone contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s