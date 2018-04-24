  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Missing Boy, Missing Teenager, Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — Police are continuing to search for a teen mom and her “missing and endangered” son.

According to police, 15-year-old Shantel Van Voorhis left DARE Family services in Newburyport with her four-month-old son Jacob Van Voorhis around 2:25 a.m. on Monday.

There have been two possible sightings of them since, one in Swampscott on a train to Springfield and another at a gas station in Springfield.

jacob Search For Missing Teen Mom, Baby Fueled By Health, Safety Concerns

Shantel Van Voorhis and Jacob Nan Voorhis (State Police photos)

“We’ve concerned for both of them, for both their safety and their health, if they are out there and they’re listening: return please, we are here to help. You’re not in trouble, we just want you to get back safely,” said Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray at a press briefing Tuesday.

Shantel may be with Jonathan Heredia and has ties to Holyoke and Springfield. Heredia may be driving a 1998 Honda CRV with Mass. registration 4ZN892. The SUV was seen in Newburyport on Monday.

car2 Search For Missing Teen Mom, Baby Fueled By Health, Safety Concerns

1998 Honda CRV (MSP photo)

Murray said at this point, no crime had been committed.

State Police called Jacob a “missing and endangered child” because “Shantel left without Jacob’s antibiotic for an ear infection, and he is on special soy formula. It is unknown if the child is in a baby seat and she left his diaper bag behind.”

Murray continued, “The mother basically just left with the baby without the proper essentials that you need to take care of a baby.”

Police are also pinging her phone every 15 minutes but it appears to be off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newburyport Police at 978-462-4411 or 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s