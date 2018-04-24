PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are calling a search for a Massachusetts hiker a waste of time, money and resources after he was found at a luxury hotel.

Officials say the 70-year-old had a medical condition that added to the sense of urgency when he was reported missing by his wife early Monday.

Rescue teams were brought up to the top of Mount Washington via a snowcat and a National Guard helicopter was used to look for him. Hours later, the man contacted his wife from the Mount Washington Hotel.

The resort “has been renowned for natural beauty and luxurious extras,” according to the hotel’s website.

“Indoor and outdoor pools, Jacuzzis and fireplaces are just a few of the amenities comforting year-round guests,” the hotel’s description reads. “From the Tiffany stained glass to the crystal chandeliers, you’ll find the interior is just as impressive as the exterior.”

Officials say he told them that he’d sent his wife a message informing her of his plans, but she did not receive it. It is unclear whether he will be charged for the cost of the rescue, which a Fish and Game lieutenant says “could have easily been avoided.”

