BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may be getting Marcus Smart back sooner than anticipated.

Boston has upgraded Smart to “questionable” for Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. The guard is set to have his right thumb re-evaluated in New York on Tuesday, and if Smart is cleared for contact, he could suit up for the Celtics as they look to break a 2-2 series tie with the Bucks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow’s game five vs. @Bucks: Hayward (left ankle rehab) – OUT

Irving (left knee surgery) – OUT

Smart (right thumb surgery) – QUESTIONABLE

Theis (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2018

The Celtics could use Smart’s defensive play, as Khris Middelton has been having his way with Jaylen Brown so far this series, averaging 25.5 points on 61.5 percent shooting. They could also use Smart’s toughness, with the series getting chippy in the last few games.

In 54 games during the regular season, Smart averaged 10.2 points 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Boston.