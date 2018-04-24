  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Local TV, Marcus Smart, NBA Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may be getting Marcus Smart back sooner than anticipated.

Boston has upgraded Smart to “questionable” for Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. The guard is set to have his right thumb re-evaluated in New York on Tuesday, and if Smart is cleared for contact, he could suit up for the Celtics as they look to break a 2-2 series tie with the Bucks.

The Celtics could use Smart’s defensive play, as Khris Middelton has been having his way with Jaylen Brown so far this series, averaging 25.5 points on 61.5 percent shooting. They could also use Smart’s toughness, with the series getting chippy in the last few games.

In 54 games during the regular season, Smart averaged 10.2 points 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Boston.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s