BOSTON (AP) — A plan to charge drivers a fee for picking up or dropping off passengers at Boston’s Logan International Airport has been rejected by the agency overseeing the airport.

The aim of the proposal was to cut down on congestion and pollution. The Massachusetts Port Authority agreed to study the idea as part of an agreement with an environmental group. In exchange, the group agreed not to oppose a plan to add 5,000 parking spaces at the airport.

The Boston Globe reports the head of the authority told state officials on Monday that the agency will not move forward with the idea.

An official with the environmental group said other parts of the agreement, including expanded bus service, are more important for reducing congestion.

